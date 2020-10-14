M Robinson Fine Jewelers To Sponsor 5th Annual AWA Virtual Breast Cancer Event

We were joined once again with Shelly Wiegand from M Robinson Fine Jewelers. I understand you are a proud sponsor of the Amazing Women Alliance & their 5th Annual AWA Virtual Breast Cancer Event!

We are a very proud sponsor, I’m joined today by my dear friends Darlene and Cherie. Darlene please share with us your passion for AWA. AMAZING Women Alliance is a group of Amazing women, sharing, networking caring and supporting each other on their journey to success. Even during this CRAZY COVID times, we continuing to lead and give back! Our goal is to raise awareness for breast cancer and raise additional funds to support and help our local breast cancer patients heal in comfort and dignity! Breast cancer doesn’t stop and neither does AWA! #AWACARES

How did you decide to support breast cancer and how are you giving back?

Breast Cancer affects 1 in 8 women all over the world. It has hit my family too! Breast Cancer doesn’t stop and neither do we. We are so passionate about raising awareness for breast cancer and supporting our community .Our 5th Annual Virtual Breast Cancer Event, is on October 21s. Please join us! We have raised over $18K to support an Amazing local non profit, Gifting Care. They have provided over 500+ healincomfort post mastectomy recovery shirts to all breast cancer patients in our local community free of charge. These shirts are a “hug” from AWA and to let women know they are not alone in this fight!

Cherie Mathews, as a 20 year breast cancer survivor and inventor of the healincomfort shirt, how does the amazing recovery shirts continue to help breast cancer patients?

I designed the Heal In Comfort Recovery Shirts after discovering there wasn’t any ‘standardized’ adaptive clothing provided after breast cancer surgery. The feather soft moisture management material is essential for comfort. Four large internal pockets help to conceal and manage your mastectomy drains so you look like a person not a science experiment. Getting dressed is a challenge, so the velcro-like fasteners make independent dressing super easy.

How can we and our viewers continue to support #AWACARES to continue to give back to our local community?

You can join us at our 5th Annual Breast Cancer Event – #AWACARES and help us give more “hugs” to the women that are fighting this disease! You can join us at our virtual event on October 21st! We have also created a way for you to support breast cancer even if you can’t attend. We have created t-shirts and hats so that part of the proceeds will be donated to Gifting Care, so that we can provide more recovery shirts to our local patients. Also, this is NOT just for October, this will be ongoing. As is this fight!

Sponsored by M Robinson Fine Jewelers. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.