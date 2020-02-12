LULU Is Ready For Adoption At Texas Humane Heroes

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas. Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas. They are 100% funded by donations, grants and modest fees. According to Texas Humane Heroes, “Our vision is to build a system to find a loving home for every Texas pet in need.”

Some exciting upcoming events at Texas Humane Heroes:Chili Cook-Off

-March 28th at their Leander location, from 1-4pm. Tickets are $15, kids 8 & under are free! Come out with your family, bring your pet and join them for a fun afternoon of tasting chili!

Texas Humane Heroes continues to offer low-cost spay and neuter services as well as vaccination clinics to our Austin, Cedar Park and Leander community. Find out more about LULU and other adoptable pets by clicking here: www.humaneheroes.org.