Lucky Robot Rolls Out New DIY Date Night Sushi Boxes

Here's something many of us are struggling with right now- quarantine weight gain. What's going on with us?

Why have we gained a few (or maybe even a quarantine-15) during this time? In this first of our four-part series called “Get Your Sexy Back”, we are going to tackle a subject many of us are struggling with at the moment: the quarantine-15 weight gain. Let’s talk first about WHY we are all gaining a few during this time. I have had so many patients come in and say, “I haven’t really changed how much I am eating, but I’m gaining weight anyway!” Well, the truth is, when you are quarantined at home, you DO consume more than usual simply because you are next to your refrigerator all day, plus... day drinking. Need proof? Alcohol sales…Plus, you are not as active as you would be in an office setting. Walking from the parking lot, walking down the hall to the break room- all those times add up and you expend so many more calories than you do at home. Also something we seem to overlook is that all are experiencing the stress of quarantine. Our psychologic response to our world being a bit upside down is that our bodies make more cortisol. Cortisol is the stress hormone that makes you gain weight, especially visceral abdominal fat. You are also likely “emotional eating”, even if this typically isn't a problem for you. These are evolutionarily built-in responses to prepare for the energy required for "fight or flight." Everyone is experiencing these things to some degree right now.