Lucky Robot Rolls Out New DIY Date Night Sushi Boxes

Chef Jay Huang from Lucky Robot joined us today to spill the secrets on rolling sushi and share their new DIY Sushi kits.
What comes in the Sushi kits?
- 3 types of sustainable fish: Bigeye tuna, Wester Ross Atlantic salmon, and Royal Sashimi Hiramasa (like Hamachi) and..
- Krab stick (imitation crab) – you can also upgrade to sustainability caught red king crab.
- Can make up to 10-14 hand rolls/maki rolls
- 3 sauces are included:
- Ponzu – Japanese citrus vinegar
- Nikiri – sushi soy glaze
- Spicy Mayo – everyone’s favorite sushi dipping sauce
- Comics, recipe suggestions, prerolling checklist, and sushi rolling mat are all included.
- QR codes to the “how to” videos are on the back of the comics.
- Kits need to be ordered by 1pm each day with limited availability each day.
About Lucky Robot:
- Lucky Robot opened in October 2012
- They are the first and only sushi restaurant that is James Beard Smart Catch Leader in Texas.
- They only serve sustainably farmed and wild caught fish.
- They serve Nikkei cuisine: Japanese food with Latin American influences. Examples on the menu: Big Glory Bay King Salmon Cebiche, Lomo Itame with Tomato Aji Panca miso sauce and Nikkei chimichurri, Hiramasa Serrano with serranos and coconut ponzu, Mushroom tacu yaki – with Salsa macha and Aji tentsuyu
- They also currently have their Cherry blossom installation up! Over 500lbs of cherry blossoms hang over the tables.
For more information, to order a DIY sushi kit or to book a table to go LuckyRobotAtx.com