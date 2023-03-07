Luck Presents has announced this year’s lineup for the 11th annual Luck Reunion. Celebrated as one of the most joyous musical events of the year, Luck Reunion will return to Willie Nelson’s famed “Luck, TX” on Thursday, March 16th, 2023.

This year’s Potluck will feature an intimate “Three Sisters” themed evening paying homage to the main agricultural crops of indigenous cuisine: Maize, Squash and Climbing Beans with a family-style seated dinner prepared by a diverse slate of esteemed chefs. Following dinner will be a live performance by Willie Nelson under the hill country stars. As always, Potluck will benefit The Luck Family Foundation in support of Farm Aid, Wholesome Wave and Texas Food And Wine Alliance.

Host Chef

Brian Light (Ronin Farm and Restaurant)

Chefs

Crystal Wahpepah (Wahpepah’s Kitchen, Kickapoo Nation)

Brit Reed (I-Collective, Choctaw tribe)

Sewa Yuli (I-Collective, Yoeme tribe)

With Celebrity Chef Support From

Michel Nischan (Wholesome Wave)

Welcome Bites and Cocktail Hour

Presented by Texas Food and Wine Alliance with chefs:

Edgar Rico (Nixta Taqueria)

Mariela Camacho (Comadre Panadería)

Potluck 2023 is sponsored by Made In, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Southwest Airlines, White Claw, Epic Western, Topo Chico, Oxford Pennant, Liquid Death, Mill Scale, Tecovas, Jack Daniels, Herradura, BMI, Wines of Substance, and Lagunitas Brewing Company.