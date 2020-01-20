Luck Of The Irish Game Day Drink

Donna Stewart stopped by the studio to mix up some liquid sunshine and teach us an Irish tradition — The Boilermaker (AKA DEW and a Brew) which is pairing Irish whiskey with beer. Contrary to popular belief, this is NOT a shot/shooter, but instead should be sipped and savored side by side. Plus, she showed us how to bring a little luck of the Irish to your team for the big game! Check out the full recipe for Irish Gold below:

Irish Gold Rush Recipe:
2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original
¾ part Freshly squeezed Lemon Juice
¾ part Honey Syrup Method: Combine all ingredients in an ice-filled shaker. Shake until well chilled, about 10 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled double old fashioned glass.

Find where Tullamore D.E.W. is sold at www.tullamoredew.com.

