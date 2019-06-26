Lower Your Summer Utility Bills With Austin Energy & Austin Water

It’s summer — so it can be a battle to keep utility costs low with the need for air conditioning and washing all those clothes after family vacation! Jennifer Herber and Mary Zambrano of Austin Energy and Austin Water stopped by Studio 512 with some tips on lowering your bills this season.

Jennifer and Mary want to remind you about accessing utility apps to help you keep your utility costs down.

In addition, Austin Energy and Austin Water always have rebates! Rebates help customers save on energy and water efficiency upgrades that you might be making this summer.

And if you’ve turned up the thermostat, but you’re feeling uncomfortable, there are ways to get cool outside of your house! Jennifer and Mary suggest people visit places like local libraries and community centers to keep cool.

There are Summer Savings Community Events going on in the month of July that can help inform you about other ways to keep your energy and utility bills to a minimum:

Thursday, July 11 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave Street

Wednesday, July 17 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 8134 Mesa Drive

Thursday, July 25 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 5226 W William Cannon Drive

There are a lot of ways to learn about saving money this summer! You can check out either website for more information: austinenergy and austinwater.

Sponsored by Austin Energy and Austin Water. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.