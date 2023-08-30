For 24 years, Emancipet has been on a mission to make veterinary care affordable and accessible to everyone. Maren McFarlane, Vice President of Development, Central Texas spoke with Studio 512 about the nonprofit’s mission.

What is Emancipet’s mission, and what do y’all offer?

“Emancipet is a nonprofit organization on a mission to provide access to affordable veterinary care for everyone. Emancipet clinics provide access to preventative care office exams, vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, heartworm treatments, dental and sort tissue surgeries, and more at low and discounted prices for those that need it most. Founded in 1999, Emancipet sees over 200,000 visits annually to its clinics in Austin, TX, Killeen, TX, Houston, TX and Philadelphia, PA. By providing low-cost services, with compassion and free of judgment, Emancipet works to support and strengthen some of the most powerful bonds in life – those between people and the pets they love.”

How can people support Emancipet?

“Emancipet is able to offer its low cost veterinary care services for dogs and cats through the generous support of donors. Donations can be made through our website at Emancipet.org. There are other ways to get involved in addition to a financial gift, which are highlighted on our website.”

Find out about mobile clinics as well as Emancipet’s hours of operation and locations at Emancipet.org.

This segment is paid for by Emancipet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.