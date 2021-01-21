Love The Inauguration Looks? Check Out These Monochrome Styling Trends With Greer Image Consulting

If you were loving the looks from Vice President Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden and Michelle Obama and others at the inauguration ceremony, you’re not alone! Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting has some tips on styling monochrome looks for your next Zoom call.

Brand-new to monochrome? Start slow, with muted or neutral colors! Raquel dressed Steph in an all-blush jumpsuit, earrings and pump heels combo.

Look for seasonal colors. If you have a lot of mustard in your wardrobe from the fall, you can pair these pieces together easily for a full look. Rosie's extra tip is to look for items in your closet of the same brand, because they're likely using the same dye color across pieces in a collection.

Darker tones are great for office monochrome looks. Olive, charcoal, caramel — these colors are luxe, and workplace-appropriate!

Olive, charcoal, caramel — these colors are luxe, and workplace-appropriate! If you just don’t have much in your closet that is the exact same color, you can switch to a more tonal play. Pink and red is a great option for a color combination that plays on the same tones.

Do you need wardrobe help? Are demands on your schedule changing, and your style needs an update? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com. You can also find her on social media.

