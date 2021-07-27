Love It Or Hate It, You Can Now Cook With America’s Most Popular Condiment Using “The Mayonnaise Cookbook” By Erin Isaac

Here’s a shock: mayonnaise reigns supreme (su-cream?) as America’s favorite condiment, according to Quartz. Sales of mayonnaise, at more than $2 billion per year, more than double that of the runner-up, ketchup.

Data by Euromonitor, graph by Ritchie King for Quartz (published in 2014)

The Mayonnaise Cookbook: 50 Savory and Sweet Recipes Starring the World’s Best Condiment by Erin Isaac is a new, full-color cookbook honoring mayo in its entirety, complete with instructions on how to make your own mayonnaise, the pros and cons of the many mayo brands out there, and 50 delicious, easy-to-follow recipes that feature mayonnaise as the star.

Ranging from appetizers, side dishes, salad dressing, desserts, and more, there’s a taste for mayo at any time of day. Some of Erin’s top recipes include Angel Eggs, Rotisserie Chicken Salad, Wedge Salad, Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls and Grilled Cheese.

“The Mayonnaise Cookbook: 50 Savory and Sweet Recipes Starring the World’s Best Condiment” is available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble and at other book sellers.

“Mayonnaise, lovingly referred to as mayo, is the creamy white condiment that so many people like me just cannot get enough of. Mayo is the most versatile condiment of them all, and can be used for so much more than sandwiches. In this cookbook, you will find mayo in foods from crab cakes all the way to cupcakes!” Erin Isaac

About the Author

Erin is a recipe developer, food photographer and founder of Slight Kitchen Werk, sharing her passion through her food and recipes. She has acquired her cooking skills from her grandmother, her parents, and more than a decade of experience. Erin is a multi-award winner for her innovative recipes at the Ohio State Fair. Find her on Instagram (@SlightKitchenWerk) and Facebook (@SlightKitchenWerk). Find out more about purchasing a copy of “The Mayonnaise Cookbook” here.