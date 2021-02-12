Love Is In The Air With 5 Nights Of Aphrodisiacs At Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

Related Content Delicious Holiday Fare For The Whole Family With Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar wants guests to enjoy five nights of aphrodisiacs for Valentine’s Day! No need to settle for just one night of love, Gusto will be offering their Valentine’s Dinner on Thursday, February 11th through Monday, February 15th, available for dine-in,

takeout, or delivery.

This four-course meal was carefully crafted with known aphrodisiacs such as oysters, pine nuts, pomegranates, asparagus, strawberries, and chocolate. Visit gustoitaliankitchen.com to view the full menu, make a reservation, or order takeout/delivery!

Check out their Valentine’s Day menu here.