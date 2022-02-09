Love Is Always In The Air With 7th Street Candle Co

Zaid of 7th Street Candle Co joined Steph and Rosie to talk about their Valentine’s day gift guide and an upcoming event at Meanwhile Brewing.

7th Street Candle Co is a couple-owned business. Owners, Audrey and Zaid, make everything by hand with locally grown ingredients.

For Valentine’s Day they’re offering two wooden bowl candles: Citrus Lavender & Rose Orange Eucalyptus. They also have a “bouquet box” which includes 3 jar candles made with local Texas flowers.

Studio 512 viewers can use discount code “ALLYOUNEEDISLOVE” for 15% off at 7thStreetCandle.co