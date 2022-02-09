Love Is Always In The Air With 7th Street Candle Co

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Zaid of 7th Street Candle Co joined Steph and Rosie to talk about their Valentine’s day gift guide and an upcoming event at Meanwhile Brewing.

7th Street Candle Co is a couple-owned business. Owners, Audrey and Zaid, make everything by hand with locally grown ingredients.

For Valentine’s Day they’re offering two wooden bowl candles: Citrus Lavender & Rose Orange Eucalyptus. They also have a “bouquet box” which includes 3 jar candles made with local Texas flowers.

Studio 512 viewers can use discount code “ALLYOUNEEDISLOVE” for 15% off at 7thStreetCandle.co

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss