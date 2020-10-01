Lounging At Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors New Showroom

Stephanie visited Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors brand new showroom to see what they offer and how they can help your and your urban lifestyle. They’ve been around for over 20 years and they started as a real estate brokerage. Over time they transitioned into some project marketing while specializing in downtown and Austin’s urban core. In 2008 they added their interior and design firm and recently they just opened their own coffee shop and bar called Codependent.

For more information visit UrbanspaceLifestyle.com.

Sponsored by Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.