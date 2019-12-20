Lots O’ Latkes At Sixth & Waller

Sixth and Waller, the global diner at East Austin Hotel, will be offering a Lots o’ Latkes special now through December 31, 2019. The special features latkes four ways including one latke with apple + sour cream, one latke with lox, one latke with house-made pastrami and one latke with crème fraîche + caviar.

Sixth and Waller at East Austin Hotel | Lots o’ Latkes special

• Price: $11

• Available December 15 through December 31

• Dish: Latkes Four Ways featuring 1 latke with apple + sour cream, 1 latke with lox, 1 latke with house-made pastrami and 1 latke with crème fraîche + caviar

• Tis the season for Christmas decorations of festive cocktails! Check out East Austin Hotel’s The Upside rooftop bar & lounge, now transformed into the Up On the Rooftop holiday bar. Specialty cocktails include Down the Chimney, a spicy, smoky hot chocolate with Aztec hot cocoa & Vida Mezcal; Sugar Rum Fairy, a hot buttered rum with El Dorado 12 Year Rum, butter, cinnamon, clove & allspice; White Christmas Milk Punch; and Santa Claws, you know, a classic White Claw with a festive straw.

• Dates: Now through Saturday, December 28

• Hours: Monday-Thursday 4-11 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 4 p.m.-1 a.m.

East Austin Hotel | Christmas Special + Horrible Holidays-themed Movie Nights

• Get in the Christmas spirit with East Austin Hotel! Upside Cinema with Vulcan Video continues every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the rooftop bar & lounge with a Horrible Holidays-themed lineup including Night of the Comet, The Silent Partner, Trading Places and Die Hard II. Come back on Christmas Day for a half-price burgers at global diner Sixth and Waller. Sixth and Waller is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

• Upside Cinema Price: Free and open to the public

The Upside at East Austin Hotel | Golden ‘20s Party on Tuesday, December 31

• 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

• Complimentary bubbles toast with golden decor + party favors and music by DJ Woke Bloke

• Free and open to the public

• Note: Global Diner Sixth and Waller will be open during normal hours on NYE (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and will be serving its full menu.

