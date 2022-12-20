Lost Draw, one of William Chris Wine Company’s flagship brands, has a new tasting room in Johnson City! The tasting room represents Phase I of the new, ground-up 9,260-square-foot expansion project for Lost Draw, with the full project expected to be complete in late 2023. The new tasting room will be open seven days a week, and reservations for tastings can now be made at LostDraw.com.

Photo courtesy David Capote

Lost Draw founder and winemaker Andrew Sides will be pouring onsite at the new tasting room every weekend through the end of the holidays. “This expansion project represents a huge investment that we’re making in the future of the Lost Draw brand,” stated Sides, who also acts as the Chief Operating Officer for William Chris Wine Company. “We’ve always wanted to increase Lost Draw’s presence and expose the brand and experience to new customers. Having this destination in Johnson City will give us access to a whole new crop of thirsty Texans and visitors to our state’s growing wine region, which excites us tremendously.”

Photo courtesy David Capote

Lost Draw at Johnson City will offer elevated tasting experiences and wine available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle to enjoy on-property or at home. All experiences at the Johnson City tasting room evolve to represent seasonal wine releases and will be served alongside a curated Antonelli’s cheese plate.

Photo courtesy David Capote

Designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture out of Austin, Lost Draw at Johnson City’s full project footprint will encompass a world-class members-only tasting room, a beautiful tasting room for the general public, exclusive spaces for private tasting experiences, an outdoor bar and patio, and a state-of-the-art production facility. Once the full tasting rooms and winery are completed, the Phase I tasting room will convert to a space for private experiences.

Lost Draw has deep roots in the High Plains of West Texas. Lost Draw’s founders set out to grow and share the best wines that can be made using Texas-grown grapes and provide an experiential and educational wine tasting in a beautiful and unpretentious setting.

Lost Draw at Johnson City is located at 1686 US Highway 290, just west of downtown Johnson City. Reservations are now open for booking and can be made at LostDraw.com.