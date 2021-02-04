Looks From 0-100 On The Flirt Scale For Valentine’s Day With Greer Image Consulting

Not everyone is a fan of pink, red and ruffles — but what if you still want to give a nod to Valentine’s Day? Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting has ideas that cover a range of looks:

Casual — this is a great option for a socially-distanced beer garten hangout, or a quick coffee date. An open floral kimono has the colors of Valentine’s Day, without going over-the-top for the holiday. Check out the pink Converse as a sweet touch!

Business Casual — bring in the reds of the holiday without ruffles or flair. A high-necked red top is appropriate for the office or Zoom, and a corduroy overshirt has the effect of a blazer, without being too buttoned up. Flare jeans are a huge silhouette right now, so they’re a great addition to this 70s-inspired look!

Date Night– a fun jumpsuit or romper is a way to bring a flirty flair to the holiday! Raquel suggests bringing other colors in for accessories, like she has done in this look with blue earrings to draw out the blue florals in the outfit.

Gal Pal Hangout — this is girly to the max! A high-waisted short or skort with pink tied-up top are really feminine touch. Add heart-shaped sunnies for a fun conversation piece.

