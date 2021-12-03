Looks For Every Holiday Gathering With Greer Image Consulting

Let’s deck the halls! Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting has tips to strike the right chord at every holiday party.

Raquel has a great tip for office parties, where it’s important to balance fun with professionalism: take a piece that you currently have in your office wardrobe rotation, and dress it up! That could be a blazer or pair of slacks, or even a work dress. Raquel added some faux-leather pants to a work blazer for stylish holiday appeal.

When you’re stepping out for the night and looking for a festive approach, Raquel suggests pattern-mixing! Two seemingly disparate items (like geometric shapes and cheetah print) can really “talk” to one another if you link the underlying colors (warm or cool).

Raquel offers virtual and in-person shopping, and she’s offering both options for styling, too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at GreerImageConsulting.com.