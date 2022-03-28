As a locally-owned company since 2006, Expo Home Improvement knows the heart of every Texan home is a family. They understand better than the national chains that updating your bath or shower isn’t just a project, it’s a life transformation.

“Bathroom remodels with Expo Home Improvement can mean a safer bathing experience for families and seniors. At Expo Home Improvement, our heart is boldly part of our brand and we are proud to wear it on our chest every day as a symbol of our commitment to you. The heart symbolizes our team’s pledge to remain true to our core values of integrity, excellence, and service with every home project entrusted to us. Therefore, you have our pledge to serve with love, as Expo Home Improvement is truly a company that loves you back,” Amanda McDaniel said.

McDaniel is the director of marketing at Expo Home Improvement. She joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

Expo Home Improvement is the exclusive Jacuzzi bath remodel dealer and has its own master plumbers and installers. They offer customizable tub-to-shower conversions with Jacuzzi products. Most installs only take one day to complete.

How do I schedule an appointment?

“Scheduling an appointment is easy! All you have to do is scan the QR code [on the video] and fill out your information to be contacted or call 512-595-7517 and one of our scheduling agents will be able to set up an appointment for you to meet with one of our seasoned design consultants!”

Schedule a free, no-obligation estimate at ExpoHomeImprovement.com. Get an exclusive offer of $500 off any project by mentioning “Studio 512.”

