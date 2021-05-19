Looking To Do An Austin Staycation? Check These Local Pools Out!

Austin Motel has different options for swimming at their iconic kidney shaped pool. Pool passes are available daily for 3 hour blocks from 11 AM to 5 PM. Passes are $20 per person Monday – Thursday and $40 per person Friday – Sunday. Reservations are required. Kids under 5 years old may enter free of charge. Adult night swim passes are also available for a discounted price of $15 from 5 – 10 PM. The pool bar will also be open from 12pm-8pm daily serving up seasonal cocktails and fare.

If you’re planning to spend most of your summer poolside then maybe you should join the inaugural season of the Austin Motel Swim Club. This would give you unlimited swim time (member reservations are only required Friday – Sunday) as well as special room rates, a discount at the lobby shop, priority booking for private events and buyouts, and one guest at no additional cost per visit. Limited memberships are available for two waves: April 14 – July 15 and July 15 – October 31, and are $500 per wave. Email pool@austinmotel.com to snag your spot in the sun.

Hotel Magdalena is another fun SoCo spot for you to cool off this summer. They offer what they call a “Picnic At The Pool”. It’s a four-hour pool pass from Monday – Thursday, 12pm – 8pm for $60/person (gratuity included) with a two person minimum. With the pool pass you also get to choose from a bottle of wine, a six-pack of local beers, or four frozen cocktails. Additional menu items will be available a la carte. Passes can be reserved through Resy here, and more information can be found here.

Credit – Nick Simonite

The Fairmont Austin has got the largest downtown pool and even has cabana rentals for you and your friends. Lounge poolside while enjoying complimentary Evian Mineral Water Facial spritzes, chilled towels, frozen fruit and other spontaneous pampering throughout the day. Guests can also order from a menu of refreshing, summer-inspired cocktails and elevated, coastal Latin fare. Cabanas are available for rent by hotel guests and local Austinites—outfitted with a 50-inch weatherproof TV, plush towels, exclusive cocktail service, and remarkable views of the downtown skyline.

Fairmont-Austin

Resortpass is available to help you decide which Hotel Day passes are right for you. They have a huge selection (not just in Austin!) and let you see all of the different options available at each hotel as well as check reviews. They also list all of the hotels specific COVID-19 protocols so you can know what to expect before purchasing a pass.

Poolshare lets you rent, or list your own pool for others to use. Their pools are available for private events, pool parties, family swims, hot tub nights, swim lessons and photoshoots. It’s also a great option if you’re looking to save money and get that backyard barbecue feel.