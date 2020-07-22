Looking To Adopt a Dog? Meet Aspen!

Sweet Aspen! She is a special girl looking for an extra special family! Aspen and her puppy came into foster care in early April after being picked up as a stray momma in Lockhart. After 3 months in foster care Aspen has made great strides in her confidence building but is still skittish and has some fearful tendencies that will likely always be a part of her personality.

Aspen is looking for an adult family with dog experience and a lot of patience as they earn her trust. She will be slow to warm up but her devotion once you win her heart is worth the wait. While she can be nervous by nature, you will see Aspen wants to trust and seeing her happy and relaxed is such a gift!

Aspen would LOVE to have a doggie sibling or two in her forever home! She has two dog foster siblings and absolutely loves them. She gives them kisses and plays joyfully with them. The ideal sibling would be a calm, confident brother that is about her size and a couple years older so she can follow his lead in situations where she is unsure.

To learn more about Aspen click HERE.

Austin Dog Rescue is made up purely of volunteers. Each dog is sheltered within a home in the Austin area. As such, there is no physical shelter to visit the dog at. If you think you may be interested in a particular dog now or in the future, please fill out an application form. People with approved application forms are prioritized over people who haven’t yet applied.