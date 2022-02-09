Looking For Love? Austin Monthly’s ‘Single’s In The City’ Party Returns

Madeline Hollern of Austin Monthly Magazine joined Steph and Rosie to discuss the upcoming “Single’s In The City” party and the do’s & don’ts of dating profiles.

According to Austin Monthly, The dating scene in Austin has changed a lot in the last decade so they put together an insider’s guide to dating, romance, and the craziest singles scene in Austin, ever.

If you’re looking for love, they’re here to help—whether it’s navigating dating apps, finding some unique romantic spots, or getting expert advice on crafting the perfect Bumble profile. Additionally, they’re highlighting the city’s top 10 singles, who you can meet for yourself at Austin Monthly’s “Singles in the City” party on Feb. 10 at 800 Congress! (See more details at austinmonthly.com/singles)It’s happening tomorrow, Feb. 10 at 800 Congress from 7 to 10 pm