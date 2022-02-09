Looking For Love? Austin Monthly’s ‘Single’s In The City’ Party Returns

Madeline Hollern of Austin Monthly Magazine joined Steph and Rosie to discuss the upcoming “Single’s In The City” party and the do’s & don’ts of dating profiles.
According to Austin Monthly, The dating scene in Austin has changed a lot in the last decade so they put together an insider’s guide to dating, romance, and the craziest singles scene in Austin, ever.
If you’re looking for love, they’re here to help—whether it’s navigating dating apps, finding some unique romantic spots, or getting expert advice on crafting the perfect Bumble profile. Additionally, they’re highlighting the city’s top 10 singles, who you can meet for yourself at Austin Monthly’s “Singles in the City” party on Feb. 10 at 800 Congress! (See more details at austinmonthly.com/singles)It’s happening tomorrow, Feb. 10 at 800 Congress from 7 to 10 pm
- The event is a chance to meet the Singles featured in the February issue of Austin Monthly
- You do NOT have to be single to attend! It’s just a big party for everyone
- The event is open bar and also includes light bites
- Sir Woman is the musical guest
- Urban Betty Salon will be there doing free styling (hair curling and touch ups, etc.)
- The event benefits Austin Pets Alive, and we will have a puppy kissing booth where guests can cuddle up and take pictures with darling puppies
- Tickets are $45 at austinmonthly.com.