Looking Ahead To Next School Year With Jubilee Academies

Jessica Gonzales, Director of Marketing & Communications: We are in the last 6 weeks of school and ramping up for 2021-2022 school year. This next year we are adding 12th grade! We will have our first graduating class at Jubilee-Wells Branch. Now offering Pre-k 4th-12th.

Anchor: How are we handling end of year testing? Is STAAR being pushed at Jubilee?

Jessica Gonzales: Jubilee is encouraging all our students to take the test even though it is not required this year. This will help us see where students are academically after yet again another challenging year with COVID. It highlights gaps and areas of improvement for our curriculum teams, teachers and students. Planning is in full effect

Anchor: In this new environment, how are you all still managing to highlight successes and celebrate students and staff?

Jessica Gonzales: We continue to get creative. In addition, to our mission and vision, we have our Determined Destiny Values — JUBILEE — the district now has coins reflecting our 3 pillars of success. – Leadership Character and Excellence. When a student reflects one of the values they receive a recognition coin. It’s a token of appreciation and limited in who it goes to. Parents and students have really enjoyed this. Teacher Appreciation is coming up. Excited to celebrate the people that have made this year go round.

Anchor: Do we continue to recruit and what can parents and students look forward to in the new year?

Jessica Gonzales: Yes, we recruit year-round — We are an open-enrollment charter school. Just another option in the Austin community for families. Being a charter gives us the flexibility to adapt to children’s educational needs. We offer early college prep, athletics and technology — CTE programs, graphic design, etc.

You can learn how Jubilee Academy is building strong leaders and enroll Today at Jubilee-Wells Branch by going to JubileeAcademies.org or by calling the number (512) 872-8400.

Sponsored by Jubilee Academies. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.