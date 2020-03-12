Look Your Best This Spring With Power Swabs!

Live Now
If your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, tea red wine or smoking then we’ve got a great solution for you. This morning lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco showed us how Power Swabs can make you look younger, healthier and more confident.

  • Works in just 5 minutes 
  • Clinically Proven to whiten teeth an average 2 shades whiter in 5-minutes and 6 shades in 7 days 
  • Works to lift stains off of caps, crowns and veneers  
  • Minimal sensitivity 
  • Whiter teeth can help you to look younger   
  • Stains are removed not just covered up, which results in whiter teeth for a longer period 
  • Cheaper than visiting the dentist.  $500-$1000 to whiten your teeth professionally 
  • Power Swabs can be done from the privacy of your own home 
  • No annoying strips or trays that you have to leave in your mouth for an hour 
  • Invented by world leading whitening expert, dentist Dr. Martin Giniger 
  • Sold to dentists only for the first 5 years, now it’s available directly to the consumer 

If you call right now, you can take advantage of Power Swabs amazing 40% off special with free shipping and a free on the go “quick stick”. Call 1-800-715-9063 or visit www.PowerSwabs.com.

Sponsored by Power Swabs. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

