Look Your Best In Virtual Meetings With Tips From Kiss N’ Makeup

Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup joined Studio 512 to give us her tips on looking your best in virtual meetings!

1-Lighting

Be sure you are facing the natural lighting and the source of this light is behind the camera.

If you don’t have a lot of natural light or windows, redirect a desk lamp so the light is bouncing off a nearby wall

Avoid pointing light directly on your face. It will produce an unflattering yellow hue.

2-Avoid a Puffy Face

A quick easy solution to puffliness is an ice cold facial roller. Put it in the freezer for a few minutes, then glide it over your face in an upward motion.

If you don’t have a roller, try a couple of ice cubes in a napkin.

3-Correct your Complexion

If you are red or dull, use a color correction moisturizing cream before applying makeup.

Use a concealer to hide dark circles (guys, you can do this, too).

4-Get more Dimension

If your Zoom meeting is early in the morning, your eyes can look tired or sunken on camera. Add a light, shimmery shadow to eyelids and a darker hue in the crease.

5-Liven up your hair

Spritz dry shampoo into roots, massage in to absorb excess oil. Section off front hair around the hairline and use a small round brush and dryer to create volume.

6-Don’t forget your lips!

Liven up your face and smile by putting on your favorite lip color. Karen recommends a tinted lip balm or lipstick, as glosses can appear too shiny and sometimes messy on camera.

If you want to learn more about Karen’s services, check out her website at kissnmakeup.com. You can also call her to make an appointment at (512) 388-1150.

Sponsored by Kiss N’ Makeup. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.