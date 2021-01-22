Look Your Best For Valentine’s Day With Love Your Teeth!

How important is a smile when it comes to attracting the opposite sex? Annette Figueroa from Love Your Teeth (find them at LYTSmile.com) joined us this morning and they conducted interviews to see just how a smile affects others perception of you.

A smile is contagious, right?

They have always said that and a white smile affect more than who we date, it affects job promotions, so we are on a national tour to promote Love Your Teeth which is the newest way to whiten your smile 7-shades in 7-days without the need for strips or gels that you must leave in your mouth for 30 minutes or an hour. So now, it’s easy to get that beautiful white smile.

How does it work?

It’s as simple as a Snap, Swab and smile. Just snap the whitening solution open, listen for the pop, then swab your teeth for two minutes with the trademarked Aloe White Comfort soultion to penetrate stains incredibly fast with minimal to no sensitivity.

Heavy coffee drinkers may have the hardest time keeping white teeth.

Love Your Teeth went through a clinical trial, almost all the participants were coffee drinkers, some were also smokers. Love Your Teeth works to remove stains from things like coffee, tea, red wine and even smoking. And remember this is a 10-minute application that you use from the privacy of your own home, so it’s convenient.

For more information visit LYTSmile.com.

Sponsored by Love Your Teeth. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.