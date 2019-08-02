Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good with Saving Face

No longer is cosmetic treatment about what’s wrong with us, it’s now about celebrating our power, our beauty and our uniqueness. August is National Wellness month.

At Saving Face, they believe a MedSpa should be more than just a place where you come to treat lines and wrinkles. It should be a sanctuary where you can find rejuvenation not just for your appearance, but for your mind, heart and spirit as well. A holistic- natural approach that specializes in building relationships with their clients.

Owner, Brooke Nichol says, ” We treat the whole patient, not just the cosmetic symptoms. Our practitioners are friendly, compassionate and caring and will truly get to know each patient on a personal basis, so they can tailor their results accordingly. Integrity and ethical practice are at the heart of our establishment. We place your safety and well-being as our highest concerns, ensuring that your visit is stress-free, smooth and relaxing.”

While integrity and kindness are the founding principles of Saving Face’s practice, they understand that results matter. The benefit of undergoing non-surgical, non-invasive treatments is that you will see subtle, nuanced changes that preserve your individuality and unique essence, but that also help to reverse age-related flaws such as volume loss, wrinkles, sagging skin and dull skin texture. Saving Face mission statement is, “look good, feel good and do good.”

For more information check them out at online www.SavingFaceAustin.com/ or give them a call to book a consultation (512) 765-6123. Saving Face is located at 1201 Rio Grande, #100Austin, Texas 78701