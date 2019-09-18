Longhorn Game Day Cocktail Recipe With Sourced Cocktails

Burnt Orange Cocktail Recipe: A University of Texas inspired cocktail featuring bourbon, homemade honey syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and blood orange sparkling water.

1.5 oz whiskey or bourbon

.75 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

.75 oz homemade honey syrup

3 oz blood orange sparkling water (we used San Pellegrino)

Combine whiskey/bourbon, lemon juice, and honey syrup in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain over ice into a glass. Top with blood orange sparkling water, and garnish with a lemon wheel.

