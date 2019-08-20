Longhorn Fashions Gets Us Game Day Ready

Longhorn Fashions started as a website 9 years ago and grew from a small website to a boutique on wheels to a store-front. Owner,Tessie Crow with Longhorn Fashions featured three game day inspired looks– perfect for football season. The first look featured a burnt orange dress that can easily be worn out to games, work, happy hour, brunch, and more. It can be transitioned to fall with a jean jacket and booties. Tessie then featured a skirt with a high quality top that will keep you cool during the really hot games. The third look was an embroidered burnt orange dress that is handmade in Puebla, Mexico. It’s perfect for matching and showing your school spirit with your kids. Longhorn Fashions carries a wide variety of burnt orange apparel and accessories, as well as locally made jewelry. With new arrivals almost every day, Longhorn Fashions has something for everyone.

You can find the huge selection at the store at 709 w 22nd St Suite 116 Austin, TX and online. www.LonghornFashions.com