Locally Sourced Handmade Gifts For Valentine’s Day With 7th Street Candle Co

Candles are always at the top of our list and they make the perfect gift anytime of year but if you want to treat your Valentine, Galantine or yourself we have something special to share!



7th Street Candle Co is a locally owned business. Owners Audrey + Zaid have been making candles as a couple for 3 years. They focus on small batch hand poured candles using herbs & botanicals grown organically in Texas soil.



If you need a last minute Valentines Day Gift Set this set includes three 16 ounce candles inspired by Texas Spring: cedar rose, lemon rosemary, and lavender latte. Each candle burns for 120 hours.



There’s also a limited supply of their lavender chocolate massage candle in a rustic wooden dough bowl. The cocoa butter soy wax blend is skin safe and perfect for moisturizing. Simply extinguish the flame after the wax has melted, dip your fingers and rub onto dry skin. Lavender essential oil helps with inflammation and redness.

In addition to making candles, 7th Street Candle Co also sells workshop kits so that folks can pour natural candles at home. It comes with all of the tools and ingredients, responsibly sourced by the makers!

Studio 512 viewers get a special 15% off coupon code. Just enter “candles512” at checkout.

For more information check out their website here or follow them on instagram here.