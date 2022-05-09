The heat is on, and it’s already time to search for ways to cool off. Popsicles – of the boozy and non-alcoholic variety – are on the docket at Picolé, a family-owned business with a storefront at The Domain.

Melissa Lara, co-founder and owner of Picolé, spoke with Studio 512 intern Manthurs Oseni about her family business and the inspiration behind their specialty desserts. Their treats are handcrafted, fruity, creamy, filled & alcohol-infused popsicles. The family business was started by Melissa’s father in Mexico in the 1960s, before they decided to bring their creative ice cream/popsicle culture to the United States, acquiring two locations in Dallas and one in Austin.

Picolé treats are made with locally-sourced, seasonal and organic ingredients that will cater to diverse tastes! Think Oreo, Cotton Candy, Mangonada, Banana Nutella, Tequila Sunrise and more. There’s something for every age group, as only some pops are adult-themed!

If popsicles aren’t your flavor, try Picolé’s smoothies, with flavors like Mean Green, Man-Go Crazy, Summertime Glow, Pica Fresa and more. Order online to skip the line and pick up in store. They are located at 11501 Rock Rose Ave.

To learn more, visit PicolePop.com. You can find them on Instagram and on Facebook.