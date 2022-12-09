Lindsay Pinchuk, small business advocate and founder of the “Dear FoundHer…” podcast, chatted with Studio 512 about her picks for woman-founded, Texas-based gifts. In the last year, Lindsay has shared 100+ female founded stories on her podcast, and she has picked the best of the best for great gift ideas, almost all of which are under $100.

Lindsay says, “Check out these great businesses, and head on over to LindsayPinchuk.com for the chance to win $500 in American Express gift cards to help you shop small this holiday season.”

1. Stocking Stuffers from Shop Miss A: “This TX-based company is the BOMB. Founded by Jean Baik, everything is just $1. Jean shared the secret with me—they cut out the middle man, manufacturing all of their own products. And I will tell you, my daughter, beauty product extraordinaire is a HUGE fan. Shop online or in-store at locations all throughout TX.”

2. Rowan Earring Club, starting at $27/ one-month: “Louisa Serene Schnieder sought out a clean piercing environment for her daughter, and one where an acutal nurse was doing the piercing. When she cou;dn’t find it, what did she do? She created it. With Rowan boutiques popping up ALL OVER (there are two in the DFW area, one in San Antonio and one in Houston) they also have a partnership with many Target stores across the country, including some locations here in Austin. No matter where you are, everyone anywhere can get in on the fun with their earring subscription box. The PERFECT gift for anyone on your list this season for 1, 3 or 6 months.”

Bright Littles Conversation Journal, $19.95: “Kids are going through a lot these days – and going back to “normal” post-COVID has been anything but for so many of the little people among us. But Bright Littles is an incredible tool to help on every level. I’ve featured Tara Miko Ballantine and her company here before, but truly, this is one of the MOST spectacular gifts for kids this holiday season. These interactive conversation tools help to prepare kids for success. Topics include leadership, feelings and safety. Created by a mom on a mission, as a mom of two girls ages 9 and 12, I couldn’t love these products more.”

Gloss Lab Mani-Pedi Kit, $45: “Another amazing brand to keep your eye on, GLOSSLAB locations are popping up ALL OVER THE COUNTRY with one in Dallas and FOUR MORE Texas locations coming soon. GLOSSLAB is a membership based manicure/pedicure experience that empowers you to run the world. Founded by Rachel Glass, there are locations popping up all over the country. BUT, right now, for the holidays, anyone, anywhere can get in the fun with her Mani-Pedi kit, which is something I use ALL THE TIME in my own home…because we don’t yet have a GLOSSLAB of our own :)”

5. Casa Zuma Gathering Board, $94: “Austin-based Lifestyle Blogger, Camille Styles has started a beautiful tableware brand, Casa Zuma. These limited collections are curated to mix and match with one another, making for a beautiful tablescape. As someone who loves creating boards while entertaining, this piece is simply stunning and makes the perfect holiday gift for the entertainer on your list.

6. Aviator Nation Cashemere Beanie, $150: “If you want a splurge, head on over to the South Congress location of Aviator Nation and grab one of their latest creations – this beautiful beanie. While I know it doesn’t get super cold in Austin, TX, this topper is the perfect weight to keep you warm on the coolest of winter days. It’s also a great option for something fun from this female founded brand other than their signature sweats.”

As a bonus, check out these food finds in Austin:

Jeni’s Ice Cream Holiday Collection, $68

Susie Cakes Candy Cane Cake, starting at $49

Food finds to be shipped:

Big Fat Cookie, Half Dozen Cookies, $36

Jars by Dani Hanukkah 3-Pack, $36

Rebel Daughter Cookies Ho-Ho Holiday Sampler, $39.50

Levain Cookies 8-Pack Assortment, $49

Jennifer Fisher Salt Trio Box, $36

For more, and to find Lindsay’s podcast, Dear FoundHer, head on over to LindsayPinchuk.com or follow her on Instagram, @lindsaypinchuk.