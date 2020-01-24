Local TV Show Helps Educate Central TexaNs On Real Estate

If you’re looking at buying a home in 2020 but need some help with the finances dont fret! Jason Luey Lewis with Supreme Lending stopped by this morning to talk about his TV show that deals with some of the finer points of Central Texas Real Estate.

Tell us about your show.

It’s a real estate / Austin lifestyle show with a talk show format with me, Kevin Bown of 12 Rivers Real Estate and John McClellan who is also with Supreme Lending. I also do segments in and around Austin where we showcase different parts of Austin and what makes it such a great city to live.

What brought about doing the TV show?

Well Kevin, John and I have close to 70 years in the real estate business between us and were self-proclaimed real estate geeks that love talking about real estate and Austin Texas. We also have been friends for 20 + years, which we hope makes for good TV. Also, we were seeing a lot of real estate shows out there that were marketing different properties, but we weren’t seeing any with the premise being more about education and discussing what’s going on in the market in central Texas.

Sounds like education is a big part of what you guys do!

Absolutely, I think a huge part of what we do is educate our clients and our referral partners on all sorts of different subjects dealing with the real-estate industry. We have a class coming up on February 5th from 11am to 12pm on the Evolution of the Digital World and how that effects real estate transactions. We also have lots of upcoming classes on everything from appraisals, condos and many other topics. Please be sure and reach out to us to find out the schedule for these.

Jason is committed to providing you mortgage services you can trust and depend on. For more information on how he can help you visit you can call 512-279-1134 or visit www.TeamJLewis.com .

Sponsored by Supreme Lending. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.