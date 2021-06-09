Local Sustainable Children’s Brand, “Classic Childhood” Opens New Store In South Austin

Classic Childhood is an Austin-based sustainable children’s brand that focuses on extending the life of textiles by upcycling pre-loved button-up shirts that would otherwise end up in the landfill.

Now open for business, the concept store includes a sewing studio where the majority of Classic Childhood apparel is designed and crafted; a retail space with clothing for children ages 0 to 5, accessories and women’s apparel; alterations to help clients extend the life of their wardrobe; as well as customization in the form of embroidery and vinyl printing.

Pamela Torres, Founder Of Classic Childhood

In early 2018, I spent some time in Spain and I fell in love with how they dressed their children – it was classic and gender-neutral. When I got back to Austin I dusted off my sewing machine and started to sew things for my son using my husband’s old shirts to test patterns and styles. As I began researching the fashion industry I learned about the immense waste it created and my mission was born – create a fashion brand that extended the durability of existing clothing.” Pamela Torres, Founder





Related Content Upcycle For The New Year With Classic Childhood

Classic Childhood styles include rompers, bonnets, pajamas, bloomers, and face masks. The most popular style is the signature bubble romper. The versatile piece can be worn in any weather and styled with a shirt underneath and socks in cool weather or without in warmer climates. Reversible options are available as well as customization and heirloom.

For every shirt, Classic Childhood upcycles, approximately 2,700 liters of water – the equivalent to 3 years of drinking water for one person – is saved. This process also reduces pesticides in soil along with pollution created in the manufacturing process.







To donate, please bring 100% cotton fabric, no elastic, no bleach, or chemical shirts to their studio. The studio is located at 2005 Southern Oaks Drive Austin Tx 78745. Or send an email to donate@classicchildhood.com to receive a mailing guide. Receive a discount of 15% with a donation of 3 or more cotton shirts.

Celebrate the grand opening of Classic Childhood’s concept store on Saturday, June 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy face painting, music, and complimentary snacks from Blenders & Bowls and Good Pops and beverages.