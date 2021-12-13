Local Small-Batch Gift Ideas From House Of Medicinals

Steph and Rosie shared some unique gift ideas from local brand, House Of Medicinals. Their products have been featured in People Magazine, British Vogue, Texas Monthly, Town + Country and make great gifts to treat yourself or someone you love!

Everything they offer is made from all-natural ingredients, small-batch, plant-based and are delivered with plastic-free packaging. They’re offering free US standard shipping on orders over $55; order by 12/15 to receive by Christmas (ground shipping)

  • Ultimate Gift Set | Lavender ($94)
    • featured in People magazine
    • our most popular gift set this time of year!
    • one of each of our products in our best selling lavender set- Pure Essential Oil Candle, Herbal Bath Tea, Botanical Bath & Body Oil, and Feel Good Matches
  • Limited Edition Votive Pure Essential Oil Candle Gift Set | 4 Scents ($38) 
    • limited edition- while supplies last! 
    • 4 votive gift set offering of our best selling pure essential oil candles
    • perfect way to experience each of our all-natural signature scents, each a custom blend of pure essential oils, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Jasmine and Rose. 

Shop now at houseofmedicinals.com

