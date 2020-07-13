Local Siblings Whose ‘Actions Speak Louder Than Words’

Asher and Jadyn Carr are siblings who are using their imaginations to find

creative ways to have fun at home. Jadyn is oldest, she is 9 years-old and

Asher is 8 years-old. They both play sports, hunt, fish, and love swimming.

However, the sister and brother duo have recently taken the personas of mimes!

Due to COVID-19, their grandparents have been taking care of them (since

Spring Break) because their mom and dad are healthcare workers. The

grandparents have been encouraging them to keep their imaginations going since

we are all spending more time at home. These young entertainers have even taken

their act to the street for neighborhood performances and are currently working

on new material.

