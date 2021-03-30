Local Siblings Turn A Simple Homeschool Project Into A Small Business: Check Out Mobile Muffins, Bakery Style Muffins Delivered Straight To Your Door!

Mobile Muffins was originally a school project intending to replace “Market Day” that second graders participate in at Brentwood Elementary where the Myers kids usually attend. On Market Day, kids have to come up with and make a product to market and sell to other students.

Due to Covid, Jesep (mom), homeschools along with Grandma and so they decided to do their own Market Day to learn about money, marketing, food costing, etc.

Jesep has a Baking and Pastry Arts degree from the Culinary Institute of America and has passed down her love of baking and cooking to her three kids: Wyatt, Addy, and Cooper.







They first started selling to friends but over the last two months, they’ve grown and are selling within our community. They can only bake a limited amount in their home kitchen, so when they are out, they’re out.

It’s been a great distraction during this bizarre time and given us something to focus on as a family. We all have different jobs and each kid likes different parts of the business. Wyatt is more involved in anything tech-related including our website and tracking sales and costs on spreadsheets. Addy is our main baker, along with me! Cooper likes to bake as well and enjoys running up to people’s houses to deliver. We are having such a fun time doing this now but know that once life goes back to normal and the kids go back to their extracurricular activities, we won’t have the time.” Jesep Myers

Mobile Muffins delivers the first and third Sunday of every month. They are now taking orders for Easter! To place an order, visit www.mobilemuffinsatx.com, and make sure to follow them on Instagram @Mobile_Muffins_ATX.