Local Run Coach, PJ Thompson, joined Rosie to discuss some tips for preparing for a 5K.

Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita 5K Fun Run

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 with 8:00pm shotgun start

Where: Sand Beach Park

What: Celebrating the 20th anniversary, Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita 5K Fun Run brings together two of Austin’s favorite things – running and margaritas! The 5K course travels along the streets bordering Lady Bird Lake and the Butler Trail before ending back at the park for the highly anticipated Tex-Mex party and margarita celebration.

Website: https://thetrailconservancy.org/signature-events/mmmr/

Registration details:

$60 per person and includes:

-Race Entry

-20th Anniversary Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita 5K Run shirt

-Entry to the Maudie’s Finish Line Celebration

-Two Maudie’s Margaritas (and other complimentary beverages)

-Maudie’s Tex-Mex appetizer-sized bites

-Team registration is available on website

All registration fees from the run go directly to The Trail Conservancy, providing critical funds needed to achieve our mission to protect, enhance, and connect the Ann & Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail for all!

All ages are welcome but only 21+ will be served a post-race Maudie’s margarita

Course details/closures:

Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run draws around 2,000 runners to downtown Austin near the Seaholm District along Cesar Chavez

2nd Street between Sandra Muraida and Walter Seaholm will close to traffic at 3:00 p.m. and remain closed until 10:00 p.m.

Walter Seaholm Dr and Cesar Chavez between Mopac and San Antonio and Stephen F. Austin Dr. will close to traffic at 6:45 p.m. and will remain closed until the conclusion of the race around 9:15 p.m.

After Party details:

Music by DJ Chorizo Funk and the Passion Flower set the stage for a fun celebration.

There will be a Maudie’s Tex-Mex Nacho Bar, and racers 21+ get two coupons for Maudie’s margaritas.

Hi-Sign Brewing, Kosmic Kombucha, Clean Cause, and water are also available.

Sponsorship & Volunteer opportunities available on website – https://thetrailconservancy.org/