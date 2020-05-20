Local Restaurants Offer To-Go Packages For Memorial Day Celebrations

Memorial Day meals to-go available this holiday weekend from Contigo Catering & Dispatch and Old Thousand.

Contigo Catering & Dispatch: Memorial Day Family Meal (Serves 6, $100)

  • Memorial Day Family Meal serves 6 and includes: 
    • whole chicken marinated with chile & yogurt
    • skirt steak rubbed with cumin, citrus & chile ash
    • grilled asparagus & spring onion with lemon
    • old bay potato salad – cider & mustard onions, garden herbs
    • arugula tossed with yellow peppers, house ricotta, smoked almonds & early peach vinaigrette
    • watermelon with lime & crushed roasted peanuts

HOW TO ORDER: order online or order for pickup/delivery on Friday 5/22

Old Thousand: Grill & Chill BBQ Package (Serves 2, $50):

  • Memorial Day BBQ Grill & Chill Packs are $50 and include: 
    • Choice of either beef ribs or whole chicken plus choice of 4 of the following sides:
      • 10-Spice Baked Beans
      • Ginger Potato Salad
      • Chino Elote (Chinese Elote)
      • Lemon Ginger Pickles
      • Kimchi Mac Salad
      • Banana Pudding Mooncake

HOW TO ORDER: Call (737) 222-6637 to preorder today through Sunday for pickup on Monday, May 25.  A limited number of same day pickup orders are also available from noon-3 pm on Monday, May 25. 

