Local Restaurants Offer To-Go Packages For Memorial Day Celebrations

Memorial Day meals to-go available this holiday weekend from Contigo Catering & Dispatch and Old Thousand.
Contigo Catering & Dispatch: Memorial Day Family Meal (Serves 6, $100)
- Memorial Day Family Meal serves 6 and includes:
- whole chicken marinated with chile & yogurt
- skirt steak rubbed with cumin, citrus & chile ash
- grilled asparagus & spring onion with lemon
- old bay potato salad – cider & mustard onions, garden herbs
- arugula tossed with yellow peppers, house ricotta, smoked almonds & early peach vinaigrette
- watermelon with lime & crushed roasted peanuts
HOW TO ORDER: order online or order for pickup/delivery on Friday 5/22
Old Thousand: Grill & Chill BBQ Package (Serves 2, $50):
- Memorial Day BBQ Grill & Chill Packs are $50 and include:
- Choice of either beef ribs or whole chicken plus choice of 4 of the following sides:
- 10-Spice Baked Beans
- Ginger Potato Salad
- Chino Elote (Chinese Elote)
- Lemon Ginger Pickles
- Kimchi Mac Salad
- Banana Pudding Mooncake
HOW TO ORDER: Call (737) 222-6637 to preorder today through Sunday for pickup on Monday, May 25. A limited number of same day pickup orders are also available from noon-3 pm on Monday, May 25.