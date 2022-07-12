Realtor Tricia Tumlinson with The Tumlinson Group at Douglas Elliman and Kalym Haechten with The Grove — a Milestone community — joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to answer a few questions about the property and share some information about purchasing a new home.

What are some of the advantages of purchasing new construction?

“With inventory shortages in the resale market, many buyers can take advantage of pursuing a new construction home without having to bid over the asking price or compete with other buyers for the same property. Buyers may also have the option to choose design elements in their new home.”

How is the new construction process different from purchasing a resale property?

“With new construction, a buyer often has to wait months to close on their new property. It’s important to have an advocate on their side throughout the entire process.”

How can The Tumlinson Group help home buyers that are interested in new construction?

“We have the knowledge and relationships with builders to get our clients into projects early on to get ahead of the competition and take advantage of lower prices. We also act as advisors throughout the entire process from contract to close and help our clients with questions, inspections, walkthroughs, and challenges that come up along the way.”

