Local Nonprofit, Good Work Austin Seek Donations To Keep Austin Students Fed This Week

Currently, Austin Independent School District (AISD) is providing approximately 44,000 meals to students every week. During the district closure from July 6 to July 10, these 44,000 meals will not be available. Other local emergency food resources like CTXFB and Keep Austin Together will be available during this gap to provide alternative options, but there will be a gap of over 20,000 meals affecting more than 1,400 students for whom these meals are a critical need.

“Our goal of $120,000 will allow us to secure 20,000 meals, providing seven days of breakfast and lunch to over 1,400 students. We need to raise these funds to allow our partners Good Work Austin, Easy Tiger and the Emmer and Rye Group to order ingredients and schedule staff to prepare and deliver the meals.” said Adam Orman, co-owner of L’Oca d’Oro and member of Good Work Austin.

Related Content Austin ISD Is Partnering With Local Restaurants To Provide Meals To Students This Summer! Video

AISD’s nonprofit education foundation, The Austin Ed Fund, is supporting this effort with a $31,000 matching gift through their AISD Crisis Support Fund. Donations made will be matched dollar for dollar up to $31,000.

Community members can donate by using this fundraising link.

Every $6 donated feeds an AISD student a locally made, nutritious and nourishing meal as well as helps to keep local restaurants open; helps employ Austin food service professionals impacted by the pandemic and helps keep Austin dollars in the local economy. Find Austin ISD meal sites, times, and more information at austinisd.org/covid19/meals.

About Good Work Austin

Good Work Austin (GWA) is a community of small businesses dedicated to providing small business advocacy, support and resources to operators who want to provide benefits for their employees. GWA advocates at the city and state level for small business and employee-friendly legislation. For more information, please visit their website and give them a follow @goodworkAustin on social media.