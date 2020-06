Ascend Austin is working with small local businesses to provide meals to healthcare workers.

It’s called, Feed Your Hospital. The nonprofit has raised over $10,000 dollars, and with help from the community, they have donated over 300 meals to those on the frontline.

$10 dollars feeds a frontline worker and $1,000 dollars feeds an entire shift.

To learn more about Ascend Austin and Feed Your Hospital, visit https://www.feedyourhospital.org/austin.