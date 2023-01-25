Indian-American, Austin-based singer and composer Nagavalli premieres her latest single “I See You” with Austin Woman Magazine. The ethereal new track is now available for purchase and on Spotify.

“I See You” is the first single from Nagavalli’s upcoming album “Numinosum,” slated for release on Friday, Feb. 10. To celebrate the new record, Nagavalli will be performing an official album release show on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Stateside Theatre at the Paramount located at 719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

Supporting Nagavalli on the bill is Americana folk-rock artist BettySoo, with more special guests to be announced soon. Tickets for the album release show range from $25 – $39 and are now on sale. To purchase advance tickets, please see here. For more information on Nagavalli, please see here.

“When you find yourself standing in your pain, not sure where to go and what to do, sometimes all you need is someone to say, ‘I See You,’” said Cy White of Austin Woman Magazine. “Austin-based Indian-American soulstress Nagavalli blesses listeners with an anthem of reassurance that you’re never alone. ‘I See You’ offers hope in a time when there seems to be so little of it. As the new year dawns, we are all in need of something to inspire us to keep moving forward.”

“Everyone deserves to be seen and to be heard,” said Nagavalli. “If one has experienced trauma,

perhaps there is this dichotomy of wanting to be seen and keeping oneself just under the radar to avoid being seen. The song coaxes one to not hide, to have the courage to let themselves be seen, to blossom into one’s full potential.”

“Numinosum” features Valli’s signature soulful sound which includes east-Indian melodies blending with pop, rock and other modern genres that have influenced her music. Many of the songs convey deep emotions and experiences, such as a yearning for profound human connection, optimism during times of grief, and freeing oneself from the burdens of labels and judgment.

The record is dedicated to the father figures in Valli’s life, and the album is set to be released just after the anniversary of her father’s passing.

“The record is, in a way, a microcosm of my lived experience between the east and west at so many different levels and how these influences come together in my own songwriting and performing,” said Nagavalli. “There are several original songs in English, a well-known invocation to Devi Durga (Aigiri Nandini), the divine feminine, an Eliza Gilkyson cover (Midnight Oil) that is very close to my heart and then some really popular covers from India and Pakistan (Damadam Mast Qalandar, Tere Bin Nahin Lagda).”

“Numinosum” was recorded at Blue Rock Artist Ranch & Studio in Wimberley, Texas. Nagavalli

produced the record alongside her band member and friend, Katie Marie, while Blue Rock Studio’s Nathan Walters engineered the album and Isha Erskine, an award winning engineer from California, mixed and mastered “Numinosum” to its completion. The vocals for “Numinosum” were performed by Nagavalli, and Katie Marie contributed harmonies, acoustic/electric guitar, bass and drums. Matt Muehling played the electric guitar on most of the tracks on the record, Matt Read on acoustic guitar, with Jason McKenzie performing percussion, Indrajit Banerjee playing the sitar and surbahar, Indradeep Ghosh playing the violin, Oliver Rajamani on the sarod and Sheela Bringi playing the flute on the album.

Follow Nagavalli on Spotify, Instagram, and Youtube.

ABOUT NAGAVALLI:

East and West co-mingle harmoniously in Indian-American, Austin-based musician Nagavalli’s music. Her music, described as “Eastern Soul,” blends pop, rock, trance with east-Indian overtones and melodies. Nagavalli’s repertoire ranges from her original songs in English to east-Indian contemporary and spiritual songs, creating sounds both unique, yet familiar at the same time. Her music often results in the listener achieving a meditative tranquility. In addition to composing and performing her own music, Nagavalli is deeply rooted in the Austin music scene, where she advocates for other musicians and uplifts artists from various genres through collaborative efforts and community outreach.

Through her volunteer efforts in the Austin music community, Nagavalli merges her passion with

purpose. Currently, she is the Board Chair of EQ Austin, a non-profit organization that aims to

stimulate cultural representation and foster economic prosperity in the music and creative sectors. Additionally, Nagavalli serves as the Vice Chair of the Austin Music Commission, an advisory council that assists in implementing programs to meet the needs of the industry and review matters that may affect the local music community.