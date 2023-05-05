Austin-based singer/songwriter Danny Golden is releasing his newest LP, “Being There,” on Friday, May 5th

Danny offered Studio 512 viewers a chance to listen to one of the pre-released tracks on the LP, called “22 Tango.” He says, “’22 Tango’ is built on a groove that was born in the studio. It’s a song that comes from my aim to make a record that makes people want to move their bodies.”

Golden previously released two singles off the LP, “Orion” and “Do You Really Wanna Do It?” as well as an animated music video for “Orion.” Following the album release, Danny Golden will join Matthew Logan Vasquez on tour across the country starting May 10th. Find their dates and cities here.

After completing his college thesis in 2015 – a collection of re-arranged and performed Bach compositions on bluegrass instruments – he set his sights on Austin to become a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and multigenre artist. Since then, he has toured nationally with his band and performed alongside artists such as David Ramirez and Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit), and has been featured in Billboard, Under The Radar, mxdwn and more.

The album, recorded with producer Jason Burt, also known as Electrophunck (producer for Leon Bridges, John Mayer, Paul Cauthen and more), was born out of “spontaneity and no restrictions.” Throughout the album, you’ll hear flavors of indie rock, Americana, a pure experimental and transcendental layering of sounds, a fusion of styles from past and present. The album also includes backing from Danny’s friends: Nik Lee from Texas Gentlemen, Spice & Uncle Roy of Sir Woman, Amber Baker (drummer for Jon Batiste) and more.

You can find more information about Danny Golden and his upcoming shows at his website as well as on Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and more.