Local McDonald’s Gives Back

Studio 512 spoke with Cindy, Jimmy & TJ Ferguson of Elgin and Central Texas McDonald’s.

The Ferguson story is one of significant accomplishment through small beginnings all wrapped up in a love story.

Cindy says, “Jimmy and I met in high school, began dating at a young age, got married and going on many happy years. I was working in real estate, Jimmy worked at Arkansas State, and we were given an opportunity to invest and own our own McDonald’s store, we had one in Elgin, just one to start out with. We worked day and night, put in the hours, TJ helped us and grew that one store into a successful operation. Fast forward to today and we are fortunate to own 24 restaurants from Temple down to Kyle.”

Along this journey you’ve given a great deal back to the community! Tell us about that.

“Over the years we’ve helped raise tens of thousand for the Ronald McDonald House Charities with other owners. Supporting the 100 Club that benefits first responders killed or injured in the line of duty is something important to us and McDonald’s, we’ve helped raise hundreds of thousands for that organization. As business owners in the community, Jimmy and I have seen so many begin working at our stores and go on to graduate high school, college, start families, and have their own success story.”

How often is McDonald’s going to continue this outreach?

“We committed for as long as it takes and as long as we have the resources. So much of who we are as an organization and even family is rooted here in Central Texas, we love this area and area and are devoted to the people who live here. This is something we will focus on as long as this situation continues.”

Is McDonald’s still open?

“Ensuring the health and safety of our people and our communities is our highest priority as the United States quickly mobilizes to slow the spread of COVID-19. Our decisions are guided by expert local and national health authority guidance. Additionally, we are complying with all local and state restaurant restrictions, where applicable.

The drive-thru and order services such as McDelivery, Uber Eats, and DoorDash are still up and running.”

