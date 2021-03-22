Local Jewelry Designer Turns A Journey Of Infertility Into Beautiful Art

Local jewelry designer Rachel Nathan launched Rachel Nathan Design at the end of 2017 after a series of unsuccessful fertility cycles that she says “were beyond frustrating.”

She was looking for a way to channel her energy from the infertility journey into something beautiful. She says this was “A way to create while hurting and when I started designing, I started to define myself outside of infertility again.”

Rachel launched her first collection when she was 7 months pregnant. Her pieces are made with high quality materials so they will withstand the test of time.

To find out more about her journey with infertility or to check out her jewelry go to RachelNathanDesign.com and follow along on Instagram @RachelNathanDesign.