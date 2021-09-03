Local Influencer Lindsey Boyle Of LLScene Introduces The ‘Blended Festival’

Lindsey Boyle, one half of the dynamic duo that creates lifestyle content under the name LLScene, joined Studio 512 to talk about a music, food and drink festival coming to Austin on September 10th and 11th: the Blended Festival.

The Blended Festival’s headliners are Kaskade and Nelly, but this party isn’t just about the music: the 100-foot wine tent is considered the centerpiece of the event! Lindsey says, “Presented by My Wine Society, all ticket holders are given two complimentary tastings, with additional tastings available for purchase. Celebrity sommelier Matthew Lauren will be present on-site to educate.”

There will also be a food truck row and pop-ups from local restaurants to keep the festival going.

Lindsey has a new partnership with Luxe Apothetique, an Austin boutique with a fun, Texas vibe! Be on the lookout for her curated festival wear from Luxe all weekend.

Lindsey runs LLScene with co-founder Lilly, and she says their site is “one of the only in Austin that covers local fashion brands, spas, beauty, and lifestyle brands.” Learn more about Blended Festival and check out what Lindsey’s up to next at LL-Scene.com.