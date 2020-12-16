Local Holiday Shopping Time at Callahan’s

How is Callahan’s handling walk-in or drive-up customers?

Our doors are open and we’re constantly monitoring foot traffic to ensure everyone’s health and safety. If you want to avoid standing 6 feet from someone and social distancing altogether, just call ahead and we will take care of you in the parking lot.

We understand the 183 construction in front of your store is almost complete. What’s that looking like?

After you get past the shock that it looks totally different, it’s really easy to get to us from all directions.

What’s new in Western Wear?

We have some great selections for blouses, shirts, jeans and coats. All the big brands are here like Cinch, Wrangler & Ariat. We also have some of those highly sought green Callahan’s General Store trucker caps, along with some others. We are open, Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm. You really can’t beat this as a local Christmas shopping option.

For more information visit CallahansGeneralStore.com.

Sponsored by Callahan’s General Store. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.