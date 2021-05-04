Local Gifts, Food & Sweets For Mother’s Day: Shop Here!

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9th, 2021! There’s still time to shop (and support local) with great ideas for mom.
Restaurant Options For Dine-In Or To-Go
- Brentwood Social House: The North Austin cafe has a breakfast-in-bed kit that includes scones, mimosas, tea, clotted cream, and more. The shop also has gifts like flowers and tea. Order online. (1601 West Koenig Lane, Brentwood)
- Cru: Both locations of the wine bar will have a three-course brunch available for dine-in or to-go (the to-go version is for two people). (238 West Second Street, Downtown; 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Domain)
- Easy Tiger: Mother’s Day offerings will be available for pick-up or delivery May 8th-10th. Try lemon tarts, asparagus and Gruyere quiche, or the Mother’s Day Gift Pack. You can also send freshly-baked goods to mom’s house locally: just put her address in the recipient line, and the Easy Tiger team will take care of the rest! Order online here. (6406 N I-35 Frontage Rd Ste 1100, North Austin; 1501 E 7th St, East Austin; 3508 S Lamar Blvd Ste 200, South Lamar)
- Goodall’s Kitchen: The Southern restaurant inside Hotel Ella has two options for Mother’s Day: a morning brunch, with special dishes like orange blossom crème brûlée and free bubbles for moms, and an afternoon tea service. Reserve online for brunch or tea. (1900 Rio Grande Street, North Side)
- Intero: This Mother’s Day at Intero, all mothers will receive complimentary homemade chocolates. And for your main course, the zero-food-waste Italian restaurant is serving up sure-to-please seasonal specials like pasta, pizza, prime-cuts and more, all made with the freshest farm-to-table ingredients. Intero will also feature a specialty Mother’s Day cocktail to celebrate mom. For reservations, visit their website. (2612 E Cesar Chavez St Ste 105, Holly)
- Le Cowboy: The Italian pop-up is returning with family-sized portions of lasagna (vegetarian and meat options), fresh pasta kits, chocolate mousse, and more. Order online for pickup on Saturday, May 8. (1713 East 12th Street, Cherrywood)
- Suerte: Suerte has you covered with fresh Mexican cuisine made with local Texas ingredients perfect for brunch, dinner and everything in between. If you inherited Mom’s sweet tooth, treat the both of you to a few of Suerte’s homemade brunch pastries like empanadas, kolaches and other rotating favorites. Or if she’s more of a spicy gal, spice it up with a savory brunch favorite like chilaquiles. For dinner, one of Suerte’s rotating seasonal meal specials, paired with the perfect natty wine or tequila cocktail, is sure to delight. To make a reservation, visit Suerte online. (1800 E 6th St, East Cesar Chavez)
Events
- Mom’s Night Out Candle Workshop: Furniture Mall of Texas is hosting a Mom’s Night Out Candle Workshop hosted by Blow Candle Co. The workshop is on May 6th from 6-8 p.m., with complimentary drinks by Drink Bev, snacks by Quezitos and shopping! 100% of ticket proceeds will be donated to Saint Louise House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the success of women and their children moving from homelessness to healthy independent lives.
- Kendra Scott Mother’s Day Personal Time Off Fund: Kendra Scott knows that motherhood is a full-time job. That’s why, in the lead-up to Mental Health Awareness Month and Mother’s Day, the brand is announcing the ‘Kendra Scott Mother’s Day Personal Time Off Fund’ — which will provide $2,000 each to 50 moms across the country. Moms who want to apply to receive a $2,000 payment from the ‘Kendra Scott Mother’s Day PTO Fund’ can post a picture or video of themselves and their “real life mom” stories tagging @kendrascott and #WearItLikeaMom on Instagram through April 22, 2021.
Gifts
- Cookie Rich: Treat mom to a luxe dessert experience with local dessert shop Cookie Rich! Cookie Rich has just launched on Goldbelly, meaning you can ship to mom, even if she’s in another state. Make sure to use code “Studio512” for complimentary gold dust on local pick-up orders (trust us, the effect is amazing)! Place local orders on the Cookie Rich website; place national orders on Goldbelly.
- Austin’s Couch Potatoes Mother’s Day Gift Set: Austin’s Couch Potatoes is celebrating Mother’s Day with a gift set with a few favorite local brands! 20% of proceeds will be donated to Saint Louise House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the success of women and their children moving from homelessness to healthy independent lives. The set is $50, but is worth $180! It includes: $100 to Austin’s Couch Potatoes, Mama Intention Bracelet from Amanda Deer, almond & sea salt chocolate bar from Srsly Chocolate, mini dried bouquet from Moon Thyme Shop, zero-sugar canned wine from Drink Bev and a geode bath bomb from Latika Beauty. Pick up your gift set at Austin’s Couch Potatoes’ Ben White location May 7th-9th.
Happy Mother’s Day to all those hard-working, deserving moms across Central Texas and beyond! We appreciate you!