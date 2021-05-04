Local Gifts, Food & Sweets For Mother’s Day: Shop Here!

Easy Tiger’s quiche is a great option to feed the family on Mother’s Day!

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9th, 2021! There’s still time to shop (and support local) with great ideas for mom.

Restaurant Options For Dine-In Or To-Go

Brentwood Social House : The North Austin cafe has a breakfast-in-bed kit that includes scones, mimosas, tea, clotted cream, and more. The shop also has gifts like flowers and tea. Order online. (1601 West Koenig Lane, Brentwood)

Goodall's Kitchen : The Southern restaurant inside Hotel Ella has two options for Mother's Day: a morning brunch, with special dishes like orange blossom crème brûlée and free bubbles for moms, and an afternoon tea service. Reserve online for brunch or tea. (1900 Rio Grande Street, North Side)

Intero : This Mother's Day at Intero, all mothers will receive complimentary homemade chocolates. And for your main course, the zero-food-waste Italian restaurant is serving up sure-to-please seasonal specials like pasta, pizza, prime-cuts and more, all made with the freshest farm-to-table ingredients. Intero will also feature a specialty Mother's Day cocktail to celebrate mom. For reservations, visit their website. (2612 E Cesar Chavez St Ste 105, Holly)

Le Cowboy : The Italian pop-up is returning with family-sized portions of lasagna (vegetarian and meat options), fresh pasta kits, chocolate mousse, and more. Order online for pickup on Saturday, May 8. (1713 East 12th Street, Cherrywood)

Suerte: Suerte has you covered with fresh Mexican cuisine made with local Texas ingredients perfect for brunch, dinner and everything in between. If you inherited Mom's sweet tooth, treat the both of you to a few of Suerte's homemade brunch pastries like empanadas, kolaches and other rotating favorites. Or if she's more of a spicy gal, spice it up with a savory brunch favorite like chilaquiles. For dinner, one of Suerte's rotating seasonal meal specials, paired with the perfect natty wine or tequila cocktail, is sure to delight. To make a reservation, visit Suerte online. (1800 E 6th St, East Cesar Chavez)

Happy Mother’s Day to all those hard-working, deserving moms across Central Texas and beyond! We appreciate you!