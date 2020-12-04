Local Gift Options From Swift Fit Events And Creative Box Studios

If you’re looking for a way to shop and support local and give some great gifts this season check this out!

Swift Fit Events Wellness Gift Baskets: Local wellness experts, Swift Fit, are offering curated gift baskets just in time for the holidays! Their themed baskets are comprised of an assortment of goods that are sourced locally from Austin-area small businesses. The baskets allow you to indulge, de-stress, practice self-care and channel your inner hippie; all with an Austin twist. Swift Fit is proud to support local small businesses and hope these baskets can help restore and revitalize recipients as we end 2020 and begin a new year. Bulk order discounts are available. For more information or to place an order go to swiftfitevents.com/shop/

Option 1 Sweet and Salty: SRSLY Chocolate, DuSOL Sparkling CBD Water, Shar Snacks, Rio Grande Organics, Zhi Tea, local honey – $65

Option 2 Calm and Serenity: Karacotta Ceramics incense dish, incense cones, sage bundle, candle, soap sampler, chapstick, room spray – $125

Option 3 Relax and Rejuvenate: Benjamin Soap Co products: Cuticle Butter Tin, Perfume Oil Roller, Lotion Bar Stick, Travel Candle, Bath Salts, Towelettes, Yoga Mat Spray, Arnica Balm – $100

Option 4 Natural Elements: crystals, incense cones, air plant magnet, dream catcher, incense dish – $85

Creative Box Studios Artist Designed Kits: The creation of Monica Ceniceros (owner of The Cathedral and ATX Gals) and Kelly Cervenka, Creative Box Studios workshops are taught live & online and by emerging women artists. All materials are included in an artist designed kit available for shipping nationwide. Kits include all the materials needed for the class. Classes range from $55-$95 + shipping. All classes are recorded so if you can’t make the live date, you can always go back and watch it at your leisure, and making for the perfect holiday gift. Classes will be available for purchase through the website beginning Nov. 20th, 2020. Black Friday sale for 50% off, limited amount of workshops & kits. For more information go to creativeboxstudios.com/