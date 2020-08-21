Local Flower Shop Is Giving Back To The Community + Showing Their “Floral Support” To Local Heroes





An event design and floral services company here in Austin, has officially expanded their in response to COVID-19 and has launched an online floral shop that offers daily deliveries of floral arrangements. Now, locals can easily place orders from Stems for delivery anywhere in the greater Austin area or pick up curbside at their studio.







They recently just launched the The Floral Support Project. Each Thursday, Stems will be accepting nominations for who should be gifted a floral arrangement as “floral support”. The first several weeks of the nominations and gifts of “floral support” will be focused on teachers in the greater Austin area who are working tirelessly to navigate going back to school and educating our youth in this difficult climate for parents, kids and themselves.

Each week on the Stems Instagram page (@stemsofatx), nominations will be taken in through comments. The first giveaway was posted yesterday, August, 20th and we would like to shout out and congratulate this week’s winner, Carilynne Gay!

Carilynne has been teaching at the Texas School for the Deaf for 40 years!

She currently teaches 1st grade.

She is an inspiration and role model to her grandchildren, children, and students

Nominated by her daughter, Leah Roustan

Stems is located in North West Hills – they specialize in organically-shaped, free-form, garden-inspired arrangements.

They have been doing weddings and events since 2004, but due to COVID-19, they are expanding their shop to include daily deliveries in hopes to connect with the community in new ways. Make sure you give them a follow on social media (@stemsofatx) to nominate a local hero that deserves some “floral support.”

