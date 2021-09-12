Local Favorite Tiny Pies Opens Pop-Up Shop In Lakeway

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tiny Pies®, makers of Austin’s original handheld pies, are excited to announce the opening of a pop-up shop in Lakeway. The store, located at 2125 Lohman’s Crossing, Suite 402, will remain open throughout 2021, including the holiday season, with the goal of turning into a permanent location. 

With three existing stores in the Austin area — Burnet Road, South Lamar, and Westlake — Lakeway would mark the fourth Tiny Pies® outpost for local pie lovers.

The Lakeway shop will operate as a full-service store and offer the same Tiny Pies® menu guests know and love, from sweet tiny pies and not-so-tiny (full-sized) pies to farm-fresh meat & vegetarian pot pies and hand pies. Stop by for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert – Tiny Pies has got you covered!

The store also provides convenient meal essentials via take-n-bake pies that are perfect for stocking the freezer for last-minute dinners or guests. 

All pies are made from scratch daily from recipes that are four generations old, using the highest quality and locally-sourced ingredients.

Lakeway shop hours will be 8 a.m – 8 p.m., seven days a week.  

Tiny Pies will also be serving up pies at ACL this year.

 Visit tinypies.com for more information, like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram at @tinypies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss