Local Favorite Tiny Pies Opens Pop-Up Shop In Lakeway

Tiny Pies®, makers of Austin’s original handheld pies, are excited to announce the opening of a pop-up shop in Lakeway. The store, located at 2125 Lohman’s Crossing, Suite 402, will remain open throughout 2021, including the holiday season, with the goal of turning into a permanent location.

With three existing stores in the Austin area — Burnet Road, South Lamar, and Westlake — Lakeway would mark the fourth Tiny Pies® outpost for local pie lovers.

The Lakeway shop will operate as a full-service store and offer the same Tiny Pies® menu guests know and love, from sweet tiny pies and not-so-tiny (full-sized) pies to farm-fresh meat & vegetarian pot pies and hand pies. Stop by for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert – Tiny Pies has got you covered!

The store also provides convenient meal essentials via take-n-bake pies that are perfect for stocking the freezer for last-minute dinners or guests.

All pies are made from scratch daily from recipes that are four generations old, using the highest quality and locally-sourced ingredients.

Lakeway shop hours will be 8 a.m – 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Tiny Pies will also be serving up pies at ACL this year.

Visit tinypies.com for more information, like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram at @tinypies.